AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AECOM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

NYSE:ACM opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

