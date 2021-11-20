Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEGXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price target (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

