AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.66 Million

Brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post sales of $134.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.32 million to $141.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $566.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAV. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,390,994. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Bbva USA bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,958.00 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

