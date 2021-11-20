Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.23). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Affimed has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

