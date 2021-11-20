Aflac Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.44 on Friday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,352. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

