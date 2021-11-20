AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

