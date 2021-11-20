AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.
AIA Group Company Profile
