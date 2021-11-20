Aigang (AIX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aigang has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Aigang has a market cap of $1.28 million and $64,255.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00221114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

