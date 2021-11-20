Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, August 30th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total value of C$304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

AC stock opened at C$23.55 on Friday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.37 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The stock has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.93.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

