Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 51.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $297.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.