Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,272. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.00.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

