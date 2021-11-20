Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 71.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 84,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,732 shares of company stock valued at $133,444,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $196.42 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion and a PE ratio of -16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.16.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

