Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $194.50 and last traded at $194.93. Approximately 52,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,525,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.33.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,732 shares of company stock worth $133,444,693. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average of $157.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 120.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 236,740 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $1,014,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 31.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 31.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.