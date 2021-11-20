Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 44,620 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AOS stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

