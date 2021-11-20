Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 44,620 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AOS stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.
A. O. Smith Company Profile
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.