Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the October 14th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 467,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

