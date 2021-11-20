Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

AKBTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

