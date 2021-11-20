Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,925,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 609,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

