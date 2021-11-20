Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.