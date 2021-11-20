Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Update

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 874,800 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the October 14th total of 562,800 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALF. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alfi in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alfi in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alfi alerts:

Shares of ALF opened at $4.21 on Friday. Alfi has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.