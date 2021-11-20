Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 24th (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 24th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 24th.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.