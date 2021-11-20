Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after acquiring an additional 963,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after acquiring an additional 434,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

