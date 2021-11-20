Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.46. The firm has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

