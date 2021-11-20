Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.85.

NYSE:BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.46. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

