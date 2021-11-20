Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Lifted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $683.29 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $662.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.92. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,240 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

