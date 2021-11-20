Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 67 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Chubb stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.58 and its 200-day moving average is $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

