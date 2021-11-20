Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

