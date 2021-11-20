Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

