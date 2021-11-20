Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

