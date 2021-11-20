Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as low as $12.30. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 9,400 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.2227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

