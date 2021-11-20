Amalgamated Bank Buys New Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

