Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 14,623 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Playtika by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Playtika by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Playtika by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTK. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

PLTK opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

