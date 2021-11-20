Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 27,181 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $12.29 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

GPMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

