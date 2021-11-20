Amalgamated Bank Invests $366,000 in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SMART Global stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $60.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

