Amalgamated Bank Makes New $375,000 Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $83.88 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current year.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

