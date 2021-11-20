Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

