Amalgamated Bank Takes $358,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $29,267,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.