Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after buying an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 283,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

