Amar Murugan Sells 2,124 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.03. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

