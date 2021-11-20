Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells $1,002,700.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $23.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,672.18. 360,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,398.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,395.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 467.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.1% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $6,407,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

