AMCI Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 34,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter worth $478,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,320,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,488,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

