America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth $166,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $131,868.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $435.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.62.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

