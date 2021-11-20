American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

