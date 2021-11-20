American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,045.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.4% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.