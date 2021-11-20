American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.54. 4,456,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,990. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.73. American Express has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.