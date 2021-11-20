American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $42.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,625. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

