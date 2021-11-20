American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $406.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 544,501 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 334.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,728 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

