Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after buying an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after buying an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,707,000 after buying an additional 873,065 shares in the last quarter.

COLD stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -107.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

