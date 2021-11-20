Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

AMP stock opened at $299.55 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $179.77 and a one year high of $312.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.81 and a 200-day moving average of $267.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

