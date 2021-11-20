AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Sells $710,600.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $142.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

