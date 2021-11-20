AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Sells $710,600.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE AME opened at $142.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $143.21.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
