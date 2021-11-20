Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $77.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

