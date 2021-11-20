Ampleforth Governance Token Price Tops $13.67 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $13.67 or 0.00023571 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $127.65 million and $6.34 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00091531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.23 or 0.07292645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.69 or 1.00085015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,340,718 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

